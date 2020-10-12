CITY KIA Announces List of 2020 Toyota Corolla for Sale in Tallahassee

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- CITY KIA, leaders in new and pre-owned automotive dealerships is pleased to announce the list of 2020 Toyota Corolla for sale in Tallahassee, FL. The 2002 Toyota Corolla is a sedan backed by impeccable safety technology and features such as the adaptive front lighting, dynamic radar cruise control, pre-collision system, dynamic navigation, destination assist connect, two-tone seating and more. This car also promises full-on entertainment with Bluetooth streaming, integration with Amazon Alexa, Qi wireless charging pad for devices, Entune 3.0 multimedia, HD radio and many more.



For those who are confused with making a choice between the 2020 KIA Forte and the 2020 Toyota Corolla, visit their website to quickly compare the key features, performance and efficiency. For everything else, the sales assistants here at CITY KIA are readily available to assist in the buying process. Customers can also ask for a quick test ride to explore the features better and to make an informed decision.



Visit their website to take a look at the List of 2020 Toyota Corolla for Sale in Tallahassee at https://www.citykia.com/2020-kia-forte-vs-2020-toyota-corolla.htm



About https://www.citykia.com/

CITY KIA is the leading auto dealership in Orlando, FL. The company provides an extensive selection of new and pre-owned cars with exceptional repair and customer service.



Contact

City KIA

Address: 9550 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837

Phone: 888-479-1127

Website: https://www.citykia.com/