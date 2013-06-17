City Mini Double Stroller a Family Favourite, According to Sherrbabyshop.com

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- One of the most important purchases that parents make is a stroller. While not an absolute necessity like a crib or car seat, most families find strollers very convenient especially if they like to take the occasional shopping trip or walk to the park with the baby in tow. For families with more than one small child, a double stroller is often the most convenient way to travel with the kids. Sherrybabyshop.com names the City Mini Double Stroller one of the country's favourite double strollers.



The truth is that it's quite hard to find a good double stroller. Double strollers either seat children side-by-side or one behind the other. Both types have their pluses and minuses ¨C a side-by-side stroller is often a bit difficult to get into narrow spaces because it's twice the width of a regular stroller. Meanwhile, with a stroller that seats children one behind the other, it can be a bit difficult to make a turn or even pick up the child in the rear.



The City Mini is a well-loved model because it is apparently a lot more easy to use than regular double strollers. While it is a side-by-side model, it handles beautifully and can be manoeuvred without a problem. Even though it is still larger than a single stroller most users find that it will fit through all but the narrowest doorways.



This stroller is also both baby-friendly and parent-friendly. Whether a family has twins or a toddler and an infant in tow, they're sure to be nice and comfortable. The stroller comes with individually adjustable reclining backrests, so it's possible to fully recline one side while an infant sleeps even as the wide-awake older sibling is sitting up on the other side. The canopies are also individually adjustable, and keep off sun and glare while allowing parents to keep an eye on the babies with their peek-a-boo windows. It's also light and compact for a double stroller, so it leaves room in a car trunk and stores easily in a closet when not in use. Some families also choose to accessorize it with a parent console, belly bar, or bug and rain canopy.



