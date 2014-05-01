Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of City National Wealth Management : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "City National Wealth Management"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WealthInsight strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "City National Wealth Management" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Quickly enhance your understanding of "City National Wealth Management"

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Key Highlights

City National Wealth Management is the private banking and wealth management arm of City National Corporation, which is based in the US. The company provides private banking and wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs have a net worth of US$1 million or more, excluding their primary residence), and ultra-high-net worth individuals (UHNWIs have a net worth of US$30 million or more, excluding their primary residence), and institutions. Services offered by the company include full service banking, trust and fiduciary services, estate planning, retirement planning, investment advisory and discretionary asset management services. The firm's client base includes entrepreneurs, professionals, families, and institutions. The company had US$45 billion in assets under management (AuM), and US$64.69 billion in assets under management or administration (AuA), as on December 31, 2013. The company had historical AuM figures of US$38.81 billion as on December 31, 2012, which stood at US$31.3 billion as on December 31, 2011, US$36.7 billion as on December 31, 2010, and at US$35.2 billion as on December 31, 2009. It offers its services through 31 offices located across Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, and New York. City National Wealth Management is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, US.



Companies Mentioned



City National Wealth Management



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