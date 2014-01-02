City of Houston, Texas Certifies ULC Minister, Terry Duhon

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Houston, Texas resident and minister Reverend Terry Duhon, OSM, ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters based in Florida was recently certified as a "Charitable Food Service Manager" by the City of Houston, Department of Health and Human Services and the Consumer Health Services Bureau.



Certification as such is required in most US Cities before individuals can feed the hungry, homeless or those in need. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters in previous blogs and statements have shown their support for such certification requirements as a protection and safety measure that helps to protect all. Individuals receiving help from Rev. Duhon know he can be trusted and that they are in good hands those of a highly trained individual who focuses his ministry on helping the less fortunate.



Reverend Terry Duhon, OSM can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/terry.duhon.33 and coming in February of 2014 can be heard on the Universal Life Church Radio Network and iHeartRadio with his show entitled: "Joshua's Horn" the same name of his Houston, Texas based ministry.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. Their Boca Raton Corporate Offices and Conference Center are located at the intersection of Glades and I-95, near numerous dining options, luxury hotels and fine shopping. Immersed amongst the elite of businesses in Boca Raton. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also a "GREEN" building benefiting the occupants and environment. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters defends the unborn, feeds the hungry, shelters the homeless, educates the young, welcomes refugees, and cares for the sick, both at home and abroad. The Universal Life Church World Headquarter furthermore states: "We believe the Bible is the verbally inspired, inerrant Word of God. It is the complete revelation of His will for salvation and the only unfailing rule of faith and practice for the Christian life. We believe the Lord Jesus Christ died for our sins and that all who believe in Him are declared righteous because of His sacrificial death and are, therefore, in right relationship with God." The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers traditional weekly services, traditional laying on the hands ordination within a brick n'mortar Church or by proxy of the Holy Spirit through the convenience of modern technology. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters also offers weekly services, archived and heard through the Universal Life Church Radio Network. If you wish to become a minister, get ordained or serve as a wedding official they offer instant online ordination as well. Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com