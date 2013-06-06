City of London Clinic Launch Hair Removal Offer for Men

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Compared to traditional hair removal methods such as shaving or waxing laser hair removal offers far longer lasting results, this is because of the way laser hair removal works. Hair removal by laser works because it targets the hair follicles that are located beneath the skin, methods like shaving and waxing just remove the hair, which means they can always grow back, whereas laser treatment actually destroys the hairs follicle so the hair takes much longer to grow back and after a few treatments is usually removed permanently.



www.cityhairremoval.com is a specialist laser hair removal clinic based in Fenchurch Street, London. They have just launched a brand new offer targeted specifically at men. The clinic says that because they have invested in the latest equipment they can treat virtually all hair types and skin colours.



They have aimed their offer specifically at men who as the clinic say are “Embarrassed of looking like a Gorilla on the beach?!” the offer will target the back and shoulders which just cannot be reached with a razor.



However, the clinic can help men with hair removal on any part of their body just as they can women, laser can treat even the face, the clinic say on their site “We can help you with all areas of hair removal whether it’s your beard you are fed up of shaving every day or your back!”



The clinic is very conveniently located just a few minutes’ walk from Bank, Monument and Tower Hill tube stations, they offer a free initial consultation 6 days a week.