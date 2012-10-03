City of San Francisco Encourages New Energy Efficient Boilers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- Boilers 20 years old and more should be replaced because they can be dangerous to families and homes. Replacing outdated and inept boilers with their new, highly efficient, energy conscious counterparts has many benefits, including massive savings, improved living conditions, and reduced energy usage.



For the past 30 years, the experts at Bridge City Boiler have been helping property owners across the San Francisco area maintain their boilers. Unfortunately, many of the repairs that a boiler needs, such as broken valves, damaged seals, and broken tubing, are not easily fixed without the help of a professional. However, throughout the years, the boiler repair San Francisco specialists have maintained a reputation for reliability and excellent workmanship in the installation, repairs, and maintenance of energy efficient boilers and gas boilers.



Recently, the San Francisco boiler business devoted its efforts to helping property owners update the boiler room on their properties by encouraging the switch to energy efficient boilers.



The new boilers, which are very small, are a welcome replacement for hefty machines dating back to the 1920s and 1930s. The cost of fuel used to heat new systems is significantly cheaper in the long run, especially because energy efficient boilers use their fuel productively. Energy efficient boilers turn about 80%-97% of their fuel into useful heat, as compared to old boilers that only use 60% of their fuel, which in turn benefits the environment.



Bridge City Boiler has experienced real cases with real results throughout their decades in business, so San Francisco residents trust them. Bridge City Boiler is a master at managing maintenance costs, saving their clients hundreds of dollars in repairs. The contractors also do real-time maintenance monitoring. The workers adhere to a strict schedule where their clients are concerned, so all of the company’s projects are planned meticulously.



The energy management systems specialists offer no-charge consultations and would be pleased to show clients how their services work. Bridge City Boiler encourages clients to contact them via email, and for 24 hour assistance, the boiler contractors can be reached at 1 (888) 564-3637.



About Bridge City Boiler

Over 30 years ago, the owners of Bridge City Boiler established their presence in California. From the beginning, Bridge City Boiler built a reputation based on top-notch service and reasonable prices, both of which have been applied to product installation, product repairs and maintenance, and installation of energy savings systems. The customer’s full value in energy savings systems is always assured through real time monitoring and information on their designated web location. For more information, please visit http://bridgecityboiler.com/SanFrancisco