City Tap House Announces BREWWORKS Craft Beer Event in March

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- City Tap House, an established restaurant in University City, announces their annual BREWWORKS Craft Beer Event on Friday, March 15th. City Tap House is dedicated to bringing their customers the best craft beers in the area. On this day, City Tap House will have the best local craft beers on tap, beginning at 5 pm. So stop in after class or work, and enjoy the taste of Philadelphia’s and other region’s finest craft beers. On tap will be a 3 year aged Framboise Lambic, Barrel Aged Rude Elf's Reserve, Funky Monkey- a brett dose saison, Barrel Aged Devious Pumpkin Ale, and a handful of exceptional core styles from our friends at Fegley's Brewworks in Allentown/ Bethlehem. This will be an event of a lifetime for craft beer drinkers in Philadelphia. For more details on the event, contact info@citytaphouse.com.



Recently, breweries have upgraded the quality of their product, turning to cans to package their products. More ecologically stable and fashionable, people have responded positively to canned craft beer in Philadelphia. Local breweries will be celebrated with live music, every Wednesday night, from 5pm to 7pm. Stop by City Tap House Wednesday nights and raise a can during the “Yes You Can” happy hour.



After enjoying the restaurant’s happy hour specials on Wednesday night, stop back in for lunch, dinner or weekend brunch. Nothing goes better with a craft beer than a delicious soup, sandwich or entrée. By serving delicious craft beers and food on a daily basis, City Tap House has quickly become one of the most popular restaurants in Philadelphia.



About City Tap House

Located on The Radian Balcony, just steps from the campuses of University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, City Tap House boasts one of Philadelphia's most extensive draft beer lists- 60 taps, including many rare and sought-after craft brews. Featuring outdoor seating in Philadelphia, guests can enjoy craft beer with food and friends by one of the fire pits, or stay inside to watch the big game in the main bar or dining room.



City Tap House has been voted “Best Bar to Watch a Game” two years (2011/2012) in a row by Philly Beer Scene Magazine. Visitors of City Tap House will experience a rich blend of unique craft beers and elevated American pub fare, making it a highly recommended restaurant in University City. Guests are invited to stop in any time during the day to see for themselves.



To experience the delicious lunch menu and daily drink specials, visit http://www.citytaphouse.com/.