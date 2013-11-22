City Tap House Announces Holiday Celebrations

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- City Tap House, the craft beer-centric restaurant in Philadelphia, is gearing up for the Holiday season in more ways than one. Voted as one of the top ten, best places to host a Holiday Party by Drink Philly 2012, City Tap invites people to celebrate the season with 60 craft beers and plenty of holiday cheer. For the party planners, City Tap House packages and menus are customized special for each group. For the partygoers, City Tap House is hosting a variety of special events such as Brunch with Santa, The LLS Ugly Sweater Party and a New Year’s Eve Bash that is sure to be the party of the year.



Hosting a Holiday party at City Tap House is easy. Whether it’s a casual happy hour, large group luncheon or dinner event, guests can enjoy everything the season has to offer. The restaurant is dedicated to customizing each package to fit their guests’ personal needs.



City Tap House has become known for it’s extraordinary line-up of events throughout the calendar year. The holiday season is especially lively with a variety of special events fun for young professionals and local families alike. The third annual Brunch with Santa occurs on Sunday, December 8th. Families can enjoy a charming Brunch Buffet complete with kid friendly menu items. $20 for adults and children under 10 years old will eat complimentary. Pictures with Santa are included. Reservations are suggested. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local family in need this holiday season. More details can be found on their website.



Nothing also screams Holiday more than an Ugly Sweater. Friends and neighbors are invited to break out their ugliest holiday attire for a great cause and a great party. On Saturday, December 14th, City Tap House will host the LLS Ugly Sweater Benefit for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Sponsored by Troegs, there will be plenty of Mad Elf to go around at this year’s fundraiser. Tickets are $50 and include a three hour open bar along with City Tap House bites. Proceeds to benefit LLS and yes, the Ugliest Sweater will win a grand prize.



Finally, ring in 2014 at the party of the year. Their New Year’s Eve party tickets will be available on Friday, November 29th. For $75 guests can enjoy a 9pm-1am open bar, champagne at Midnight and live music by Swift Technique. Get those dancing shoes ready. Presale prices and group rates available.



About City Tap House

Located on The Radian Balcony, just steps from the campuses of University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, City Tap House boasts one of Philadelphia's most extensive draft beer lists- 60 taps, including many rare and sought-after craft brews. Featuring outdoor seating in Philadelphia, guests can enjoy craft beer with food and friends by one of the fire pits, or stay inside to watch the big game in the main bar or dining room.



City Tap House has been voted “Best Bar to Watch a Game” two years (2011/2012) in a row by Philly Beer Scene Magazine. Visitors of City Tap House will experience a rich blend of unique craft beers and elevated American pub fare, making it a highly recommended restaurant in University City. Guests are invited to stop in any time during the day to see for themselves.



To experience the delicious lunch menu and daily drink specials, visit http://www.citytaphouse.com/.