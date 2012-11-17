City Tap House Announces "Into the Black" Event for Black Friday

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2012 -- Join City Tap House as they kickoff the unofficial holiday of shopping season as only they know how, with a beer in hand! This Black Friday, the restaurant in University City is filling their lines with their favorites and some of the most sought after black beers in the world. From stouts and porters to black IPAs and barrel aged beauties, come enjoy the roasted complexity of dark craft. There are tasting packages available, as well as Pay-As-You-Go. The holiday season would not be complete unless City Tap House sold Growlers as holiday gifts. By $100 worth of Gift Certificates and receive a complimentary growler. For more information, contact Jessica at jmcgarvey@publichouseusa.com.



Private parties are great for any occasion including holiday parties, business dinners and 30th and 40th birthday celebrations among other celebrations. As one of the leading Philadelphia beer bars, City Tap House offers a variety of party packages and hosting options. With two large terraces, a huge bar and 120 seat main dining room, City Tap House is a restaurant in Philly that can accommodate parties large and small. The establishment features a semi-private tasting room located just off the Main Bar, allowing for a more intimate dinner or cocktail reception. Food and drink packages are often customized to fit the specific needs of the guest.



About City Tap House

Located on The Radian Balcony, just steps from the campuses of University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, City Tap House boasts one of Philadelphia's most extensive draft beer lists- 60 taps, including many rare and sought-after craft brews. Home to 9 flat screen TV’s and ample seating, City Tap House has been voted “Best Bar to Watch a Game” two years (2011/2012) in a row by Philly Beer Scene Magazine. Visitors of City Tap House will experience a rich blend of unique craft beers and exquisite food items, making it a highly recommended upscale restaurant in University City.



For more information, visit http://www.citytaphouse.com.