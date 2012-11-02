City Tap House Announces Private Party Rooms Now Available for the Holiday Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- City Tap House is now a special events venue that can accommodate any party a person wants to have this holiday season. Making its name as one of the premier restaurants in University City Philadelphia, City Tap House announces that its private party rooms are now available to book for holiday parties.



Private parties are great for any occasion including holiday parties, business dinners, and 30th and 40th birthday celebrations among other celebrations. City Tap House offers a variety of party packages and hosting options. With two large terraces, a huge bar, and 120 seat main dining room, City Tap House can accommodate parties large and small. A semi Private Tasting Room located just off the Main Bar allows for a more intimate dinner or cocktail reception. Packages are often customized to fit the specific needs of the guest.



Bella G., of Philadelphia had this to say in a review about her experience at City Tap House: “I was here for Beer week last year. Then I came back for beer week this year. The only mistake I made was that it took me an entire year to come back. I won’t ever make that mistake again. Last year I came in and had a few apps and some great Victory Beers when they had a special beer week event with them. This year we came in for Goose Island. Their beer list and how they rotate the beers they carry is unlike anywhere else. The food...WOW. had the spicy mussels and wings to start and they were awesome. We then had the Smokey Chicken which may have been the best chicken dish I have ever had. It won’t be 12 months before Tap House sees me again.”



Not only known for the extensive 60 tap beer list, City Tap House is available for spacious outdoor dining in Philadelphia. For guests who want to enjoy their meal or drinks outside on a cool evening, one can sit around the fire pits and enjoy their night comfortably. Home to 9 flat screen TV’s and ample seating, City Tap House has been voted “Best Bar to Watch a Game” two years (2011/2012) in a row by Philly Beer Scene Magazine.



Visitors of City Tap House will experience a rich blend of unique craft beers and exquisite food items, making it a highly recommended upscale restaurant in University City.



For more information, visit http://www.citytaphouse.com/home.