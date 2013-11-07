City Tap House Announces Ugly Sweater Holiday Party This December

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- It is never too early to begin planning for an exciting holiday party. With the holiday season right around the corner, people will be searching for Philadelphia beer bars that will be hosting fun events where everyone can come together and celebrate the holidays. City Tap House is pleased to announce that they will be hosting the LLS Ugly Sweater Holiday Party with Troegs Mad Elf, to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. This local famous craft beer bar is encouraging people to join in on the fun, and support the LLS on Saturday, December 14th from 7pm-10pm.



People interested in attending the event can purchase their ticket from the company website for $50. The ticket includes a three-hour open bar, appetizers and a live musical performance by 12:01 Social. There will be many raffle prizes at the event including baskets of special gifts, prizes and much more. Those attending the event are encouraged to wear their ugliest Christmas sweater because they have a chance to win the City Tap House Employee Discount for one year. The contest will be extra special because the winner will be chosen by a local celebrity guest judge.



All proceeds of the event go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. People who do not have any holiday plans can easily fit this exciting event into their calendar. City Tap House is a popular restaurant that is committed to giving people first-class service, delicious food, fun times, and a wide selection of craft beer in Philadelphia. For more information, please contact the restaurant by calling 215-662-0105.



About the Company: City Tap House

Located on The Radian Balcony, just steps from the campuses of University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, City Tap House boasts one of Philadelphia's most extensive draft beer lists- 60 taps, including many rare and sought-after craft brews. Featuring outdoor seating in Philadelphia, guests can enjoy craft beer with food and friends by one of the fire pits, or stay inside to watch the big game in the main bar or dining room.



City Tap House has been voted “Best Bar to Watch a Game” two years (2011/2012) in a row by Philly Beer Scene Magazine. Visitors of City Tap House will experience a rich blend of unique craft beers and elevated American pub fare, making it a highly recommended restaurant in University City. Guests are invited to stop in any time during the day to see for themselves.



To experience the delicious lunch menu and daily drink specials, visit http://www.citytaphouse.com/.