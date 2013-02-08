City Tap House in Philadelphia Announces Plans for Mardi Gras and Valentine's Day

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- City Tap House, an established restaurant in Philly, announces plans for their annual Mardi Gras and Valentine’s Day festivities. First off, guests will finally have an ideal venue for celebrating one of the biggest parties of the year: Mardi Gras. Enjoy a Cajun inspired menu with an assortment of Abita brews including Abita Purple Haze, Mardi Gras Bock, Turbo Dog & Jacomo. The Taste of Nola food menu will bring the spirit of New Orleans to Philadelphia. On the menu guests will find Shrimp & Grits, a Muffalta Sandwich and Creole Chicken Jambalaya. For dessert, City Tap House will be serving Chocolate Pecan Pies with bourbon ice cream. Since most people will not be able to make it to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, they can have just as much fun at City Tap House. The Mardi Gras festivities will take place on Tuesday, February 12th. For more details, contact the event coordinator at 215-662-0105.



City Tap House will also celebrate one of the biggest days for couples also. Visit City Tap House on Thursday, February 14th for the restaurant’s Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Supper. This Valentine’s Day, City Tap House will become one of the most romantic Philly restaurants. Guests will be able to treat their sweetheart’s to one of the restaurant’s chef inspired creations offered Thursday, February 14th through Saturday, February 16th after 5 pm. Valentine's Day is a great excuse to get out and indulge. For the complete menu and to make reservations, contact Jessica at jmcgarvey@publichouseusa.com.



Celebrate the February festivities at City Tap House with the best flavors of the season.



About City Tap House

Located on The Radian Balcony, just steps from the campuses of University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, City Tap House boasts one of Philadelphia's most extensive draft beer lists- 60 taps, including many rare and sought-after craft brews. Home to 9 flat screen TV’s and ample seating, City Tap House has been voted “Best Bar to Watch a Game” two years (2011/2012) in a row by Philly Beer Scene Magazine. Visitors of City Tap House will experience a rich blend of unique craft beers and exquisite food items, making it a highly recommended upscale restaurant in University City.



For further information on upcoming specials or events at the famous restaurant in University City, visit http://www.citytaphouse.com.