City Tap House in Philadelphia Announces Their Annual New Year's Eve Party

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- City Tap House, the famous restaurant in Philly, announces their annual New Year’s Eve Party. Guests interested in attending the biggest party of the year, can purchase the All-Inclusive ticket. This ticket will be offering an open bar package, from 10 pm until 2 pm. The open bar will feature 60 craft beers on hand, along with wine cocktails and a Champagne Toast at Midnight. City Tap House will also be offering a full menu, available until 11 pm. For guests who want to bring in the New Year surrounded by warm and toasty fire, Fire Pit reservations will be available. For more information on how to bring in the 2013 year at City Tap House, contact the event coordinator at jmcgarvey@publichouseusa.com.



As one of the best Philadelphia beer bars, City Tap House offers private party rooms for any occasion. The bar offers ample space and wide variety of craft beers, taking the stress out of party planning. Whether a guest is looking to host a Birthday party, corporate luncheon, or just a place to meet up with close friends and family, City Tap House is guaranteed to provide guests a fun night out in the city. Holiday parties will be more fun with wide varieties of craft beer in Philadelphia. For small and large groups, City Tap House will provide an extensive food menu, along with customized party packages.



Here is what a guest had to say in a 4 star review on City Tap House: “Our first visit to City Tap House was fantastic. They were featuring a four course pairing with Harpoon beers. The entire meal was good, especially the first course of sausages and second course of sliders. My husband is a craft beer snob and this place more than impressed him. It was fun and vibrant without being too overwhelming. We will definitely go back!” –OpenTable.com.



About City Tap House

Located on The Radian Balcony, just steps from the campuses of University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, City Tap House boasts one of Philadelphia's most extensive draft beer lists- 60 taps, including many rare and sought-after craft brews. Home to 9 flat screen TV’s and ample seating, City Tap House has been voted “Best Bar to Watch a Game” two years (2011/2012) in a row by Philly Beer Scene Magazine. Visitors of City Tap House will experience a rich blend of unique craft beers and exquisite food items, making it a highly recommended upscale restaurant in University City.



