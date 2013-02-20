City Tap House in Philadelphia Announces Valentine's Day Sweetheart Suppers Weekend

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Gearing up for one of the most romantic times of year, City Tap House announces their annual Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Supper weekend event. This Valentine’s Day, guests can treat their sweethearts to one of the restaurant’s chef inspired creations offered Thursday, February 14th through Saturday, February 16th after 5 pm. There will be more than enough time to spend a romantic evening alone with that special someone. Whether it's dinner for two or a group of close friends, Valentine's Day is a great excuse to get out to the famous restaurant in Philly, City Tap House, and truly indulge. To make reservations, go to www.citytaphouse.com.



Other than giving people of Philadelphia a romantic evening out on the town, City Tap House also announces their Lunch Rewards Program. Unlike other restaurants in Philly, City Tap House likes to give back to their community of people who visit for lunch, every Monday through Friday from 11 am to 4 pm. Treating guests who enroll in their Lunch Rewards Program, City Tap House will take 50% off their 5th lunch and give them a complimentary 10th lunch. For more information, call 215.662.0105. To view the restaurant’s lunch, dinner or beer menu, log onto www.citytaphouse.com.



A recent customer expressed this about the delicious food and drink items that can be found on the menu: “City Tap House has a great beer selection and fun atmosphere. I love the sweet potato fries and margarita pizza. I've been here a few times and I also love bartenders because they're always friendly and have helpful recommendations of beers to try.”-Yelp.com. No matter what time of day it is, City Tap House has something on their menu for everyone.



About City Tap House

Located on The Radian Balcony, just steps from the campuses of University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, City Tap House boasts one of Philadelphia's most extensive draft beer lists- 60 taps, including many rare and sought-after craft brews. Home to 9 flat screen TV’s and ample seating, City Tap House has been voted “Best Bar to Watch a Game” two years (2011/2012) in a row by Philly Beer Scene Magazine. Visitors of City Tap House will experience a rich blend of unique craft beers and exquisite food items, making it a highly recommended upscale restaurant in University City.



For further information on upcoming specials or events at the famous restaurant in University City, visit http://www.citytaphouse.com.