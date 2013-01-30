City Tap House in Philadelphia Is Now Taking Reservations for Private Parties in 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- City Tap House, known as the best beer bar in Philly, is now taking reservations for private parties in 2013. While last year may have brought City Tap House many memorable moments, 2013 is sure to bring even more. Beginning in January, City Tap House will be offering multiple exciting private party packages. One of the most popular choices for private parties is the customized catering options. For guests who cannot choose between the many great food and drink items on the menu, City Tap House will provide custom food and drink packages that will fit the need of each party. For more information on the private party packages available, contact the event coordinator at info@publichouseusa.com or call 215-662-0105.



Along with customized catering options, the open bar package is popular amongst guests at City Tap House. The open bar package, gives guests of a private party, access to an unlimited supply of the best craft beers in Philly. Open bar packages have been a part of many dinner meetings, cocktail parties and happy hours at City Tap House. There is no better way to celebrate a special occasion, than by selecting the open bar package at City Tap House.



Visitors will find the best draft beer in Philly, during the happy hour at City Tap House. Kicking off the weekend on the right foot, the bar serves its customers cheap drink specials every Friday night. Celebrating locally brewed crafts, customers will be treated to $4 select crafts and $6 Infusion cocktails. The Friday night happy hour is available from 4 pm until 7 pm. These cheap drink specials make City Tap House the perfect drinking destination for any college student or corporate employee, looking to have a fun time in the city of brotherly love.



About City Tap House

Located on The Radian Balcony, just steps from the campuses of University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, City Tap House boasts one of Philadelphia's most extensive draft beer lists- 60 taps, including many rare and sought-after craft brews. Home to 9 flat screen TV’s and ample seating, City Tap House has been voted “Best Bar to Watch a Game” two years (2011/2012) in a row by Philly Beer Scene Magazine. Visitors of City Tap House will experience a rich blend of unique craft beers and exquisite food items, making it a highly recommended upscale restaurant in University City.



For further information on upcoming specials or events at the famous restaurant in University City, visit http://www.citytaphouse.com.