City Tap House in Philly Announces New Happy Hour Specials and Brewworks Event

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- City Tap House, one of the top Philadelphia beer bars, is gearing up for the spring season by announcing new happy hour specials and the annual Brewworks Event. Every Wednesday, from 5 pm to 7 pm, City Tap House will be offering a brand new happy hour that will be affordable for college students and young professionals. At City Tap, people celebrate great craft beer. In recent years, as breweries care more and more about the consistency and quality of their product, more and more breweries are turning to cans to package their craft. There are no bigger enemies to quality craft than time, temperature and natural light. Cans go a long way insuring the quality and consistency of great craft, along with being more ecological stable and very fashionable. So raise a can with City Tap House, each Wednesday for the “YES YOU CAN HAPPY HOUR.”



The Gastropub in Philly also announces Fegley’s Brewworks Hundred Mile Happy Hour. Each Friday, City Tap celebrates just how spoiled beer drinkers of Philly are, with just a wealth of great local craft. March 15th will be such a day where the most special beers will be on tap, all at once. Join the bar as it taps a 3 year aged Framboise Lambic, Barrel Aged Rude Elf's Reserve, Funky Monkey- a brett dose saison, Barrel Aged Devious Pumpkin Ale, and a handful of exceptional core styles from the friends at Fegley's Brewworks in Allentown/ Bethlehem. With specials like this, City Tap House will certainly be the place to go to celebrate the beginning of spring.



About City tap

Located on The Radian Balcony, just steps from the campuses of University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, City Tap House boasts one of Philadelphia's most extensive draft beer lists- 60 taps, including many rare and sought-after craft brews. Featuring outdoor seating in Philadelphia, guests can enjoy craft beer with food and friends by one of the fire pits, or stay inside to watch the big game in the main bar or dining room.



City Tap House has been voted “Best Bar to Watch a Game” two years (2011/2012) in a row by Philly Beer Scene Magazine. Visitors of City Tap House will experience a rich blend of unique craft beers and elevated American pub fare, making it a highly recommended restaurant in University City. Guests are invited to stop in any time during the day to see for themselves.



To experience the delicious lunch menu and daily drink specials, visit http://www.citytaphouse.com/.