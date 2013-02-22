City Tap House in Philly Now Offers a Lunch Rewards Program for Customers

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- City Tap House, one of the most popular craft beer bars in Philadelphia, now offers a Lunch Rewards program for returning customers. Guests who enroll in the program will receive 50% off their 5th lunch at the restaurant and receive a complimentary 10th lunch. For more information, call 215.662.0105.



With a diverse lunch menu, from Craftwiches like the Tap Burger, Lamb Burger, or BBQ Chicken Sandwich to lighter lunch options including the Grilled Chicken & Apple salad or the Avenue Hoagie, every palette is sure to be satisfied. Pop in for lunch, every Monday through Friday from 11 am to 4 pm. To view the extensive lunch menu, log onto www.citytaphouse.com.



Including daily lunch specials, City Tap House is perfect to host corporate events. The restaurant features a variety of private party packages, extensive catering and prix fixe menus, as well as personalized set-up options. With a private tasting room, fire pits or a secluded space at the main bar, City Tap House's events staff can accommodate a guest’s every need. For further information on upcoming specials or events at City Tap House, visit http://www.citytaphouse.com.



Here is what a recent customer said in a four star review from opentable.com: ““Our first visit to City Tap House was fantastic. They were featuring a four course pairing with Harpoon beers. The entire meal was good, especially the first course of sausages and second course of sliders. My husband is a craft beer snob and this place more than impressed him. It was fun and vibrant without being too overwhelming. Will definitely go back!”



Located on The Radian Balcony, just steps from the campuses of University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, City Tap House boasts one of Philadelphia's most extensive draft beer lists- 60 taps, including many rare and sought-after craft brews. Featuring outdoor seating in Philadelphia, guests can enjoy craft beer with food and friends by one of the fire pits, or stay inside to watch the big game in the main bar or dining room.



City Tap House has been voted “Best Bar to Watch a Game” two years (2011/2012) in a row by Philly Beer Scene Magazine. Visitors of City Tap House will experience a rich blend of unique craft beers and elevated American pub fare, making it a highly recommended restaurant in University City. Guests are invited to stop in any time during the day to see for themselves.



To experience the delicious lunch menu and daily drink specials, visit http://www.citytaphouse.com/.