City Tap House Philly Announces 4th Annual City Tap House Pig Roast

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- The 4th annual City Tap House Pig Roast is right around the corner. On Saturday, April 19th the best bar in Philly will hold the annual Beer-B-Q event featuring Saisons, BBQ, Live Music, and Patio Weather. The party starts at 1pm when City Tap House taps their favorite Saisons – over fifteen from Yards, Allagash, and many other brewery friends, including some aged rarities and special treats. Don't like beer? No worries, there will be plenty of spring inspired specialty cocktails for only $6 all day.



The $25 ticket includes all of the above plus an All-You-Can-Eat BBQ Buffet and live music from local artists Josh Fialkoff and The Philadelphia Stride. Tickets are available on their website. To reserve a patio table or Fire Pit, contact Jessica at jmcgarvey@publichouseusa.com.



City Tap House Philly holds this event each year to support local artists and breweries. The University City restaurant appreciates this opportunity to give back to the community that supports its continued success.



Don’t miss the other great events this month at City Tap House in Philly. Every Monday is now Flight Night, where guests may enjoy Custom Flights of craft beers for $10 from 5pm-midnight. Tuesdays are Quizzo night from 10pm-midnight, and coming soon, every Wednesday the bar will offer specialty cocktails on tap and live music starting at 6pm. The restaurant shows its appreciation for medical professionals with Scrub Hours every Thursday at 5pm, and the Hundred Mile Happy Hour from 4-7pm. With Brunch on the Balcony, bar goers can begin and end the week with City Tap House Philly if they so choose.



Call 215-662-0105 or go online for reservations to take advantage of the 4th Annual City Tap House Pig Roast and all the other great events this month at the bar’s Philadelphia location.



About City Tap House

Located on The Radian Balcony, just steps from the campuses of University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, City Tap House boasts one of Philadelphia's most extensive draft beer lists- 60 taps, including many rare and sought-after craft brews. Featuring outdoor seating in Philadelphia, guests can enjoy craft beer with food and friends by one of the fire pits, or stay inside to watch the big game in the main bar or dining room.



City Tap House has been voted “Best Bar to Watch a Game” two years (2011/2012) in a row by Philly

Beer Scene Magazine. Visitors of City Tap House will experience a rich blend of unique craft beers and elevated American pub fare, making it a highly recommended restaurant in University City. Guests are invited to stop in any time during the day to see for themselves.



To experience the delicious lunch menu and daily drink specials, visit http://www.citytaphouse.com/.