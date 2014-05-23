City Tap House Philly Announces First 3 Summer 2014 Events

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- City Tap House Philly is celebrating summer with three exciting events in May and June.



Saturday, May 31st - Day of Games: Blood, Sweat, & Beers 1pm-6pm. Master of Ceremonies, Johnny Goodtimes, and City Tap House Philly invite beer drinkers and their friends (anyone they drink beers with) out for a competitive Day of Games. Spend a great day in the sun with the bar that has the best variety of craft beer in Philadelphia. The bar will put their own spin on classic backyard and bar games and guests will have the opportunity to compete and be crowned the champion of the Games. Be ready for water balloons, karaoke, dance off, blind tasting, and Frisbees. To register a team email Jessica at jmcgarvey@publichouseusa.com



Sunday, June 1st - PBW 80's night with Brooklyn & Deschutes. 1201 Social will be tearing into an entire 80's catalog music while we fill the lines with an impressive lineup of Brooklyn and Deschutes beers (over 20). Chef Chad Vetter will be diving deep into the 80's cookbooks to recreate a special menu for the evening. Expect Steak Oscar, Spinach Artichoke Dip, and pesto...on everything.



Wednesday, June 4th - Avery Luau and Private barrel aged beer tasting. Beer line up to come. First the bar will host a private tasting for 30 people; including rare, super limited beer selections...price will range from $40-$50 per person and will be held from 4pm-6pm. Following the tasting, the patio will transform into a Hawaiian paradise, using Avery beers to mock up a fun take on Hawaiian Tiki Cocktails including the Ellie's Brown Ale Mudslide and, a City Tap House Philly favorite, The West Philly Lily featuring Avery White Rascal & passion Fruit. There will be a full lineup of Avery beers on draught and steel drum island style music from Slowey & the Boats.



For more information on these or other events at this premiere University City restaurant visit them online or call 215-662-0105



About City Tap House

Located on The Radian Balcony, just steps from the campuses of University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, City Tap House boasts one of Philadelphia's most extensive draft beer lists- 60 taps, including many rare and sought-after craft brews. Featuring outdoor seating in Philadelphia, guests can enjoy craft beer with food and friends by one of the fire pits, or stay inside to watch the big game in the main bar or dining room.



City Tap House has been voted “Best Bar to Watch a Game” two years (2011/2012) in a row by Philly Beer Scene Magazine. Visitors of City Tap House will experience a rich blend of unique craft beers and elevated American pub fare, making it a highly recommended restaurant in University City. Guests are invited to stop in any time during the day to see for themselves.



To experience the delicious lunch menu and daily drink specials, visit http://www.citytaphouse.com/.