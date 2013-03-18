City Tap House Restaurant in Philadelphia Announces Beer-B-Q Event

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- City Tap House, one of the most popular craft beer bars in Philadelphia, announces its annual Beer-B-Q event on Saturday, April 20th. This year, City Tap House will be pairing up with Brooklyn Brewery to deliver the ultimate Spring Fling Patio Kick Off Party. $20 Ticket includes an all-you-can-eat Pig Roast feast with Veggie/Vegan options. Live Music by Estimated Profit, a local Grateful Dead Tribute Band and Brooklyn Specials included! The BBQ Pig Roast celebration will take place from 12 pm to 4 pm, so there will be plenty of time to party. For further details on the event, please contact, info@citytaphouse.com.



Guests can stop in to City Tap House every Saturday and Sunday for Brunch on the Balcony. The restaurant’s Brunch menu features some of the most delicious dishes in Philadelphia including Eggs Benedict, the famous Tap House Omelet, Steak & Eggs, Bistro Burger, BBQ Chicken Sandwich, Brioche French Toast and the Avenue Hoagie. Brunch is elevated with some of City Tap House’s signature specialty cocktails. Guests can experiment with the Quaker Shandy, Beermosa or Early Riser. Whether it’s a family outing after Sunday service or a celebration with friends, the brunch menu offers something for everyone. For large group reservations, please contact the event coordinator at 215-662-0105.



About City Tap House

Located on The Radian Balcony, just steps from the campuses of University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, City Tap House boasts one of Philadelphia's most extensive draft beer lists- 60 taps, including many rare and sought-after craft brews. Featuring outdoor seating in Philadelphia, guests can enjoy craft beer with food and friends by one of the fire pits, or stay inside to watch the big game in the main bar or dining room. City Tap House has been voted “Best Bar to Watch a Game” two years (2011/2012) in a row by Philly Beer Scene Magazine. Visitors of City Tap House will experience a rich blend of unique craft beers and elevated American pub fare, making it a highly recommended restaurant in University City. Guests are invited to stop in any time during the day to see for themselves.



To experience the delicious lunch menu and daily drink specials, visit http://www.citytaphouse.com/.