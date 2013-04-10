City Tap House Restaurant in Philly Announces Their "Brunch on the Balcony" for Every Saturday and Sunday This April 2013

Pennsylvania, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- City Tap House is an established restaurant University City featuring extensive open-air seating on two terraces and a row of five stone fire pits overlooking Walnut Street. Voted by the Daily Pennsylvanian for "Best Boozy Brunch," City Tap House invites all people to their “Brunch on the Balcony.” Enjoy a full brunch menu every Saturday and Sunday from 11am until 3pm. For a la carte Brunch service, the restaurant can accommodate groups of up to 12 people. For larger groups, please contact the event coordinator at mlauletta(at)publichouseusa(dot)com.



City Tap House is also hosting its big spring patio kick-off event with this year’s Beer-B-Q. Pairing up with Brooklyn Brewery to deliver great beers, join City Tap House's all-you-can-eat pig roast for $20. Enjoy tons of barbeque inspired cuisine and don't worry, City Tap House will have veggie options too. For entertainment, local Brooklyn Brewery rep Miles Moser will be jamming out with his Grateful Dead cover band, Estimated Profit. For more information on the event, please contact jmcgarvey@publichouseusa.com.



About City Tap House

Located on The Radian Balcony, just steps from the campuses of University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, City Tap House boasts one of Philadelphia's most extensive draft beer lists; offering 60 taps, including many rare and sought-after craft brews. Featuring outdoor seating in Philadelphia, guests can relax by the fire pits while enjoying craft beer and great food. Or join friends and catch the big game in the main bar or dining room.



City Tap House has been voted “Best Bar to Watch a Game” two years (2011/2012) in a row by Philly Beer Scene Magazine. Visitors of City Tap House will experience a rich blend of unique craft beers and elevated American pub fare, making it a highly recommended restaurant in University City.



To explore City Tap House's delicious lunch options and Best bar philly, visit http://www.citytaphouse.com.