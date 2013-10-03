City Tap House Restaurant in University City Announces Pumpkin Smash 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- City Tap House, one of the most recognized restaurants in University City, is pleased to announce the return of Pumpkin Smash on Sunday, October 13th. From 1pm-6pm, guests will have access to 30+ mouthwatering Pumpkin draughts on tap including, but not limited to Mr. Yuck Pumpkin Sour, Great Gherkin, Blight, Plumkin, Punkuccino, Kurbitinus, Night Owl, Dark O’ The Moon, Hansel & Gretel and The Great Pumpkin. These, along with more rarities from the restaurant’s friends at Elysian Brewing, will be available during the event. City Tap House encourages those interested in a fall treat to stop by for these Philly pumpkin beer specialties.



The pumpkin patch of beers will continue to grow within the next few weeks leading up to the event. In order to stay ahead of the news surrounding the event, please check the website frequently. Guests will have their chance to try every single beer available as taste glasses from each variety will be available during the event. To RSVP for the event and to reserve a tasting glass, please contact the event coordinator at jmcgarvey@publichouseusa.com. Table reservations are available and suggested.



City Tap House is bound to be one of the most exciting Philly restaurants to visit this fall, with many more events and parties to take place throughout the entire season. A fire pit on the upper terrace is the perfect match for a cool, autumn evening. Voted “Best Bar to Watch a Game (2011, 2012 & 2013)” by Philly Beer Scene Magazine, there is no better place for your next NFL game watch. Contact the restaurant for game day specials.



About City Tap House

Located on The Radian Balcony, just steps from the campuses of University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, City Tap House boasts one of Philadelphia's most extensive draft beer lists- 60 taps, including many rare and sought-after craft brews. Featuring outdoor seating in Philadelphia, guests can enjoy craft beer with food and friends by one of the fire pits, or stay inside to watch the big game in the main bar or dining room.



City Tap House has been voted “Best Bar to Watch a Game” two years (2011/2012) in a row by Philly Beer Scene Magazine. Visitors of City Tap House will experience a rich blend of unique craft beers and elevated American pub fare, making it a highly recommended restaurant in University City. Guests are invited to stop in any time during the day to see for themselves.



To experience the delicious lunch menu and daily drink specials, visit http://www.citytaphouse.com/.