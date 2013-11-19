City Tours Inc. Offers Premium Bus Tours in San Antonio

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Groups that wish to hire a bus for charter in San Antonio may not have many options. San Antonio charter buses are often hired only for long-distance travel or for very large groups such as sports teams or school trips. However, even small groups can find a great charter bus in San Antonio with City Tours Inc., located on the web at http://www.citytoursinc.com and enjoy sightseeing in San Antonio.



City Tours Inc. offers a variety of fun and exciting activities including Segway tours in San Antonio as well as bus and trolley tours. Double decker tours in San Antonio are a great way to see the city, while other types of tours in San Antonio may appeal to those who prefer to get more walking and exercise or who prefer not to climb steps.



Fortunately, it is easy to find the very best San Antonio tours with City Tours Inc. This company provides the very best and most personalized tour in San Antonio with bus charters for small or large groups for any purpose. A San Antonio bus charter can be a great way to accommodate any type of group, and renting charter buses in San Antonio has never been easier than with City Tours Inc.



For premium San Antonio bus tours, City Tours Inc. can customize a package for any type of group from those with physical limitations to groups of small children and chaperones. City Tours Inc. also operates several others companies that offer long-distance bus services, Segway tours, shuttles, double decker buses and other forms of transportation. Guides and drivers are always included and make these special trips even more memorable.



About City Tours Inc

City Tours Inc is one of the biggest and most diverse tour groups in Texas. City Tours not only offers service such as tour buses through its parent company but also operates other services such as Go Airport Shuttle, Alamo Trailways, Alamo Sightseeing Tours, Alamo Cruisers Segway Tours, Grand Trolley Tours, and Grand Double Decker Tours. Tour groups can book tours of any type for the city of San Antonio with the help of City Tours Inc.



For More Information: http://www.citytoursinc.com or (210) 492-4144