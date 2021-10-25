City Traffic and the Environmental Impact of the Left Turn

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2021 -- Identifying opportunities to reduce city traffic is something that has occupied some of the best engineers and planners in the country for many years. One of the simplest ways to do this has now been put forward by courier business UPS. According to UPS, eliminating left turns could have a very wide range of benefits, from convenience to environmental impact. This conclusion has come from a decision made by UPS in 2004 to minimize the left turns taken by its drivers, in particular the left turns that are necessary when drivers are sitting and waiting to cross over traffic. According to UPS, eliminating left turns saves 20,000 tons of carbon emissions and 10 million gallons of fuel. It has made the firm much more efficient, allowing it to deliver an additional 350,000 packages. Due to the success that has been achieved by removing left hand turns from delivery routes the question now being asked is whether cities should seek to make similar changes in order to help reduce traffic.



Civil engineering jobs is just one field where LVI Associates has developed specific expertise, supporting talented people looking to take career-defining next steps and organizations keen to recruit the best. The firm also provides key support across all areas of engineering and infrastructure, including building services, forensics, construction, renewable energy and power. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, LVI Associates is able to provide vital support when it comes to making productive connections. The firm works with a broad spectrum of businesses, from small and medium sized businesses to internationally renowned brands. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that there are options for every situation and all recruitment needs can be catered to. For both individuals and organizations across the country, LVI Associates not only streamlines the hiring process but also provides peace of mind that it is in safe hands.



A broad nationwide reach means that LVI Associates is able to provide support with civil engineering jobs across the USA, including major hubs such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm combines this major USA presence with being part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce and also being the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Vital to this level of coverage is the team at LVI Associates. Consultants work with best-in-class technology and strategies and all are trained on an ongoing basis so as to be able to confidently provide consistently high levels of service. From civil engineering jobs to roles in building services there are many opportunities available via LVI Associates today, including Electrical Engineer, Supervising Engineer and Senior Mechanical Engineer.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.