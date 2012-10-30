City Travel Briefing: Chicago - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "City Travel Briefing: Chicago" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Chicago's mayor, Rahm Emanuel, set tourism goals for the city: Receive 50 million visitors annually and boost Chicago to the top five most visited US cities by foreigners - both by 2020. To achieve these goals, the city created its first commercial aimed at domestic travellers and opened more marketing offices abroad. Hosting the NATO Summit in May 2012 was considered a success and will potentially lead to more visitors and more high profile events for the city.
Euromonitor International's City Travel Briefing: Chicago report offers a comprehensive guide to this dynamic city destination. It reviews inbound, domestic and outbound tourism flows along with the main categories of travel accommodation, transportation and tourist attractions. It identifies the major trends and operators shaping the local market and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand, including disposable income and connectivity.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- City Travel briefing - New York City
- City Travel Briefing: Geneva
- City Travel Briefing - Brussels
- City Travel Briefing: Toronto
- City Travel Briefing - Hawaii
- City Travel Briefing: Mumbai
- City Travel Briefing - London and the 2012 Olympic Games
- City Travel Briefing: Beijing
- City Travel briefing: Amsterdam
- City Travel Briefing: Barcelona