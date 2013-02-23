"City Travel Briefing: London" Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- London is an iconic city destination, which shone in the spotlight of the 2012 Olympic Games. The city remains reliant on European visitors although much work is being done to attract guests from the BRIC countries. The hotel supply has expanded due to a flurry of openings prior to the Olympics and continues to match demand. London is also home to a number of large annual trade events, although competition is growing from European cities and further afield.
Euromonitor International's City Travel Briefing: London report offers a comprehensive guide to this dynamic city destination. It reviews inbound, domestic and outbound tourism flows along with the main categories of travel accommodation, transportation and tourist attractions. It identifies the major trends and operators shaping the local market and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand, including disposable income and connectivity.
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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