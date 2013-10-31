City Travel Briefing: Munich - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "City Travel Briefing: Munich" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- In 2012, inbound tourism to Munich recorded a positive performance for the 10th consecutive year. Growth was driven by a strong performance both by traditional source markets, such as the US and Japan, and by emerging markets, such as the Gulf States and the BRICs. The city is an important business tourism destination, but the tourism council strategy is currently focusing on increasing cultural tourism. Shopping tourism from emerging markets is expected to be another factor in growth in the com...
Euromonitor International's City Travel Briefing: Munich global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel and Tourism market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.
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Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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