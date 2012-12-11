City Travel Briefing: Rio De Janeiro - New Market Report Now Available

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- The contrasting natural beauty and urban landscape of Rio de Janeiro has plenty to offer tourists. Unfortunately, like any other major urban centre, the city faces serious transportation and travel accommodation infrastructure problems. Increased investment made in preparation for the hosting of major international sports events is, however, slowly improving the situation and taking Rio up the ranking of must see destinations worldwide.
Euromonitor International's City Travel Briefing: Rio de Janeiro report offers a comprehensive guide to this dynamic city destination. It reviews inbound, domestic and outbound tourism flows along with the main categories of travel accommodation, transportation and tourist attractions. It identifies the major trends and operators shaping the local market and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand, including disposable income and connectivity.
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
