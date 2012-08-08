"City Travel Briefing: Venice" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- Venice boasts a unique tourist offer thanks to its setting and architectural masterpieces. Tourism flows to the city recorded a very strong performance in 2011 and are expected to continue to grow in the coming years. This growth will be driven by the increased popularity of cultural tourism, by the measures implemented by the city council, including infrastructural improvements, and the organization of cultural events. Venice is also expected to benefit from its popularity in BRIC countries.
Euromonitor International's City Travel Briefing: Venice report offers a comprehensive guide to this dynamic city destination. It reviews inbound, domestic and outbound tourism flows along with the main categories of travel accommodation, transportation and tourist attractions. It identifies the major trends and operators shaping the local market and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand, including disposable income and connectivity.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- City Travel briefing - New York City
- City Travel Briefing: Geneva
- City Travel Briefing - Brussels
- City Travel Briefing: Toronto
- City Travel Briefing - Hawaii
- City Travel Briefing - London and the 2012 Olympic Games
- City Travel Briefing: Beijing
- City Travel briefing: Amsterdam
- City Travel Briefing: Barcelona
- City Travel Briefing - San Francisco