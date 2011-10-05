City Bingo Add Instant Tourneys to Existing Free Bingo Games

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2011 -- Free bingo site City Bingo is delighted to announce that its eagerly awaited instant game tourneys are finally live on the website. The site has been getting fans of free bingo excited over the summer months with such promotions as the R&R Giveaway, which will be sending players on luxurious spa days this week, and the latest range of instants are set to go down a treat also.



The powers that be at City Bingo are excited to announce that the instant games that make up the ‘Instant Tourneys’ promotion are Cleopatra, Fluffy Favourites, Sugar Train, Irish Luck and Makeover Magic. All of these games have proven to be huge favourites amongst City Bingo fans and members at Bingo Social over the past few months.



The ‘Instant Tourneys’ allow City Bingo players to do battle against other roomies to win the most amount of cash. Each tournament is open for up between two and three hours and players can choose when they want to start their of play time – this lasts for five minutes.



In addition to this, players can even see how everyone else is doing by keeping an eye on the live leader board. By the end of each tournament, prizes are given out the top ten City Bingo players that win the most real cash in the time allowed.



