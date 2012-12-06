CITYMAIL Announces Postcards with Peel-off Vinyl Stickers

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- CITYMAIL, a leading provider of mailing services and direct marketing solutions, has announced the availability of a new postcard mailer featuring peel-off vinyl stickers. The weatherproof stickers can be applied to any surface and are easily removed. The stickers can be used to enhance mailings in a variety of ways: Event organizers can mail attendees event information and provide an ID sticker for entrance; companies can add promotional stickers to monthly sales announcements, or the stickers can be used to encourage placement on backpacks, water bottles and other gear to help promote the brand and foster customer loyalty.



“Stickers are incredibly versatile, and can easily be added to a mailing campaign without having a significant impact on costs,” explains Jim Stone, Marketing Director, Couch Surfing.



“Our sticker postcards can be fun, functional and eye-catching, making them a highly effective way to maximize the impact of direct marketing strategies.”



CITYMAIL offers a wide variety of bulk mail and marketing solutions, using expert staff and state-of-the-art equipment to meet demand – even on orders with high volume and tight turnaround times. Customers who choose CITYMAIL for their mailings can save money on mailing costs on orders of all sizes. The company also offers printing and print consulting, graphic design services, email marketing and broadcast faxing. For more information, visit www.citymailusa.com.



About CITYMAIL

Founded in 1989 with the goal of providing total direct mail services to clients, CITYMAIL can design, print, post and mail sophisticated direct mail promotions of all kinds. CITYMAIL can serve as an extension of your own business. The company is ready to take action and advise you with what you need, when you need it.