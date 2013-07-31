CityTwist CEO Ken Schwartz Scheduled to Speak at AutoCON 2013

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Ken Schwartz, CEO of CityTwist, an email advertising company, will speak at AutoCON2013, a premier conference and exposition for auto industry executives, to be held in Las Vegas, NV on September 4-6, 2013.



CityTwist is the undeniable industry leader in driving new customers to auto dealerships around the United States. Schwartz, a leading data rights and use attorney, will present “Increase Sales: Effectively and Legally Maximize the Value of Data.”



CityTwist leverages a proprietary email delivery system from an opt-in database of 125 million consumers. Only those consumers likely to be in the market to purchase a car are emailed a dealer’s incentives. Campaigns are tracked by 3rd parties, including Google and Polk, resulting in full circle transparent tracking. “There are no mysteries as to the effectiveness of Conquest Automotive,“ says Schwartz.



As mentioned AutoCON 2013 will be held in Las Vegas, NV. September 4- 6 If you are interested in participating as a Sponsor or Exhibitor at AutoCon 2013, please contact Carrie Hemphill at 908-601-6475 or carrie@firstclasseducators.com



