CityTwist: Internet Company Growing & Hiring

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- CityTwist just celebrated 10 years in the Internet advertising industry and expects another banner year of growth. Sales in 2013 already have exceeded total sales for 2012. The Boca Raton, Florida company projects increasing personnel by an additional 30% through the remainder of 2013, and is beefing up its sales and technology departments to support the rapid expansion. “We are in high growth mode,” says Ken Schwartz, CityTwist CEO. “Our challenge is finding enough qualified applicants to fill open positions.”



CityTwist, specializes in new customer acquisition via email advertising, and is the undisputed leader in conquest automotive marketing. Using proprietary technology, the company drives market share in traditional direct mail markets through conversion to email, significantly lowering customer costs and driving increased ROI. “Our Conquest Automotive product has proven to be a significant leg up for the local auto dealership,” says Schwartz. “We have been able to lower the marketing cost per car sold from a national average of $641 to an average of only $250.”



CityTwist is always on the lookout for top-notch talent. Some current openings: Seasoned, high caliber Inside Sales Executives with prior telesales experience. Energetic web developers eager to join a world class team of technologists. Fulfillment Specialists with superior customer-service skills and a knack for multi-tasking under deadline. Network Administrators with solid experience in network protocols to keep complex office systems humming. .



About CityTwist

Located in the cosmopolitan beachside community of Boca Raton, Florida, CityTwist promotes a team-oriented environment built on great technology and great people. Employees enjoy 100% paid health care premiums, dental insurance and a generous paid holiday and vacation package.



For More information kindly visit: http://www.citytwist.com/



For Media Contact:

Contact: Barbara Henszey

Tel: 561.989.8480

Cell: 914.456.2728

Email: bhenszey@CityTwist.net

http://www.citytwist.com