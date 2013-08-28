CityTwist Named to 2013 Inc. Magazine 500:5000 List

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- CityTwist, an email advertising company in Boca Raton, Florida, was named for the third time to Inc. Magazine’s 500|5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. “We are honored to be included in this exclusive group,” said Ken Schwartz, CEO. “CityTwist employees are a dynamic bunch whose efforts make achievements like this possible.” The company just celebrated its 10th anniversary and projects 100% revenue growth in 2013.



As a B2B company, CityTwist’s unique email advertising programs specialize in new customer acquisition. Using its proprietary GRID™ technology and a database of 125 million opt-in consumers, CityTwist guarantees delivery of emails to targeted local prospects. Advertising packages are nearly turnkey and include artwork, marketing expertise and full campaign evaluation reports using independent 3rd party tracking.



CityTwist is the undisputed leader in conquest automotive advertising. The email program gives auto dealers the ability to indentify “in market” consumers likely to purchase vehicles within the next 3-6 months. With CityTwist auto dealers see an average marketing cost of $250 per car as compared to a national average of $641.



For the small business, ProspectPro, a division of CityTwist, provides an affordable email concept leveraging the technology of the larger company. “For the cost of a cup of coffee a day,” says Schwartz, “a business owner can reach the consumers that matter most, the likely return customers in his or her neighborhood.”



“The Inc.5000 was harder to get into this year than ever in its (32 year) history,” said Eric Schurenberg, Inc Magazine’s Editor in Chief, in his announcement letter to Schwartz. “You are in some pretty impressive company—which is exactly where you belong.” As a 2013 honoree, CityTwist joins alumni such as Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, and Oracle. New additions to the 2013 list include LivingSocial, Bojangles, OtterBox and KT Tape.



For Media Contact:

Contact: Barbara Henszey

Tel: 561.989.8480

Email: bhenszey@citytwist.net

Website: http://www.citytwist.com/