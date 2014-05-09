CityWide SEO Introduces San Antonio SEO Services

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Nine out of ten consumers find products by using search engines, and seven out of ten shoppers do not go past the first page of results. In other words, companies that are not optimized for search engines will miss out on a large percentage of potential clients. One of the smartest 21st-century decisions a business can make is to invest in search engine optimization (SEO) services, and for San Antonio companies, Citywide SEO can ensure future customers can locate these Texas-based businesses from anywhere in the world.



With many years as a top-rated digital marketing company, CityWide SEO specializes in helping San Antonio increase their website traffic, raise conversion rates and lower bounce rates for better search engine rankings overall. CityWide’s San Antonio SEO services, as described at www.citywideseo.com , begin with a month-long, thorough audit, including an extensive keyword analysis, competitor research, and site evaluation. The SEO specialists at CityWide SEO then work carefully with clients to develop a 30-day to 90-day SEO plan to maximize results, monitoring progress every step of the way. In addition to SEO services, the online marketing gurus offer clients in San Antonio web design, as described at http://www.citywideseo.com/online-marketing-san-antonio/ , as well as reputation management and content writing.



For the very best SEO services and web design in San Antonio, as featured at http://www.citywideseo.com/web-design-san-antonio/ , visit CityWide SEO, the online marketing company with the experience, knowledgeable staff, and competitive pricing to get real, time-tested results.



About CityWide SEO

CityWide SEO is a top-rated online marketing company specializing in search engine optimization, website design, and reputation management. The SEO specialists assist San Antonio-based businesses in achieving the digital marketing results, and the new clients, they crave.