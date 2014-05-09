CityWide SEO Introduces San Antonio Web Design

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- The average consumer takes only five seconds to decide whether or not a website has what they need before moving on to another site, and most of that decision is design related. If the website has compelling content, creative imagery, and well-placed calls to action, viewers are more likely to stay, but unfortunately, many businesses do not have the staff resources to devote to a professionally-designed site. CityWide SEO, the top-rated online marketing source, is thrilled to bring web design services to San Antonio.



CityWide SEO has developed a philosophy for San Antonio web design, detailed more fully at http://www.citywideseo.com/online-marketing-san-antonio/ , which is responsive in three ways. First, with the plethora of Internet-friendly devices, the website must be responsive across many platforms, from laptops to smartphones to tablets. Secondly, the website should speak to the company’s location, responding to the unique cultural flavors and target audience specific to the client’s geographic area. And finally, CityWide SEO designs sites that are responsive to customer behavior, carefully selecting the images, site architecture, word choices, and overall flow that will best fit the personality and preferences of potential customers. CityWide SEO also specializes in reputation management and San Antonio SEO services, as outlined at www.citywideseo.com



CityWide SEO has the expert creative team, the years of successful results, and the affordable rates to take web design in San Antonio, described at http://www.citywideseo.com/web-design-san-antonio/, to an exciting, and responsive, new level.



About CityWide SEO

CityWide SEO develops online marketing solutions for San Antonio-based businesses. A nationally ranked digital marketing powerhouse, CityWide SEO excels in creative website design, search engine optimization, and reputation management.