New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- The global civil engineering market is expected to grow significantly between 2021 and 2028, despite the impact of national lockdowns and restrictions on movement and travel in the past 12 months. Residential construction in particular has created thousands of civil engineering jobs and is considered largely responsible for predicted growth rates that could achieve a CAGR of 5.7% in the next seven years. By 2028 the market for worldwide civil engineering is forecasted to be worth approximately USD 12.05 trillion. In addition to the sharp increase in residential construction in the coming years, demand for civil engineering jobs and top-talent is going to be pushed upward by a number of government initiatives for infrastructure development (especially in Asia Pacific, Africa and Europe) as well as rising levels of disposable income among populations in some of these regions. There is also likely to be rising eco interests driving agendas and creating many more exciting civil engineering jobs. The growth of a number of prominent civil engineering companies in the global market, as well as the development of infrastructure and increased need for transportation, are all likely to contribute to a dynamic future for civil engineering over the next decade.



Civil engineering jobs have a crucial role to play in ensuring that nations meet their targets for infrastructure, transport and construction. LVI Associates understand the crucial role that this sector has to play in creating a future for people all over the world. This is an industry that has the potential to change lives, whether that is through the supply of clean water or building more efficient transport networks that connect people and nations. Infrastructure, in particular, is going to have a key part to play when it comes to fully recovering from the pandemic conditions of the past year - civil engineering jobs and talent will be crucial to making this happen as well as fuelling the evolution that needs to take place across the industry to tackle disruption and change. LVI Associates has partnered with organisations and professionals in civil engineering jobs all over the USA for many years, working to give clients and candidates peace of mind that their recruitment process is in safe hands. As a result, the firm has built a strong team of consultants with a deep knowledge of the infrastructure sector whose focus is to secure business-critical talent for vital organisations across many areas of specialism. These include, building services, construction, forensics, renewable energy and transportation. Civil engineering jobs are just one of the many areas where LVI Associates excels at making productive connections with unlimited longevity.



LVI Associates is a leading specialist recruitment agency for the building services and infrastructure in the US, working to create permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions for projects that range from small and local to global in scale. The firm has extensive experience in the US infrastructure market, working in locations across the country, from Boston to Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Charlotte, Los Angeles and New York. The firm also has an impressive international reach as part of the Phaidon International Group, which is the recruitment partner of choice to 70+ world-leading companies. It's clear that as the world emerges from the impact of the global pandemic, infrastructure is going to be at the heart of many countries 'growth strategy'. This is going to generate fresh demand for professionals in this sector and create many more roles to fill - including civil engineering jobs. LVI Associates works with clients and candidates across the industry. Current roles available throughout the US with the firm include, Project Manager [Transportation], Water/Wastewater Project Manager, Senior Forensic Structural Engineer, Principal Engineer, Land Development [Senior Civil Engineer], Principal Hydrogeologist, Project Manager [Solar], EHS Manager (Head) and Architect.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



