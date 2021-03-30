Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- Recent figures from the World Bank show the global population increasing significantly - and set to reach 9.7 billion people by 2050. For a civil engineering recruiter with a deep connection to the infrastructure sector we understand the challenges that this represents, in particular the need to produce more with less. There is one aspect of civil engineering where this is especially crucial and that is with respect to water innovation. Across the world the water sector has been accused of failing to embrace innovation - a 2018 survey found that only 16% of 500 industry decision makers globally running projects in excess of $1tbn believed that infrastructure was innovating at a sufficient pace to keep up with target efficiencies. Since this survey there has been a great deal of focus on improving water innovation, including partnerships between the World Bank and forward-thinking organisations in infrastructure and water with a focus on developing complex models for water management and integrating tech-driven products and services that could make a real difference. From projects providing safe access to drinking water to those designed to empower farmers to make smart water decisions, there is an exciting and dynamic energy in water innovation today that bodes well for a brighter future.



LVI Associates based in Singapore has been a civil engineering recruiter since 2012, focusing on all aspects of this key workflow, as well as hiring for the broader infrastructure sector. Water and environmental roles are just one aspect of the expertise at the firm, which also extends to forensics and renewable energy, transportation, construction and building services, as well as technology. As a civil engineering recruiter LVI Associates is at the forefront of recruitment for many of the most innovative projects in the Singapore region, working with a broad spectrum of organisations from small, dynamic business to international names in infrastructure. With recovery from the global pandemic likely to require prioritisation of infrastructure investment - and also highlight a number of development restrictions that many nations currently face - infrastructure recruitment is going to be a vital channel over the coming months and years. As a resource-scarce country Singapore faces a number of key challenges. These include using water innovation to create water resilience and integrating renewable energy to ensure energy security. Increased focus on securing key resources through infrastructure development to support the ever-increasing population will generate a wealth of new opportunities throughout the infrastructure sector.



A recent report from Enterprise Singapore identified the need for a comprehensive infrastructure ecosystem that brings the key players together so as to create an environment that is ripe for transforming an infrastructure project from an idea to reality. This ecosystem relies on connections being made between talented people and individual businesses, something that LVI Associates has achieved over the years as a civil engineering recruiter and hiring partner for the wider infrastructure sector. Consultants at the firm have a deep knowledge of infrastructure challenges and demands in Singapore and are trained on an ongoing basis to deliver consistent and comprehensive support to clients looking for exceptional people and individuals keen to find an environment in which they can contribute and thrive. The firm is also part of the Phaidon International Group, working alongside 70+ industry leading organisations connecting with LVI Associates as their go-to recruitment agency to source vital infrastructure talent. A broad selection of roles are currently available through the firm in Singapore, including: Project Manager (Transportation), Senior Forensic Structural Engineer [OH], Director [Water and Wastewater Utilities], Principal Engineer, Technical Director, Solar Developer, Area Sales Manager, Project Manager [Industrial/F&B Industry] and Senior PM [Land Development].



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.