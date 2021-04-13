Civil Engineering Recruiter for Careers Across Singapore, Japan & Australia

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- Accessibility in the built environment is a topic that can stimulate a wide range of discussions. We are all different and accommodating the various requirements of people with pushchairs, walking sticks, wheelchairs, dogs or mobility requirements, for example, can pose a real challenge. Creating a more inclusive creative workplace is a key element in construction and as a civil engineering recruiter it's clear to see that there is a real trend towards inclusive design that is also more playful, tactile and engaging. Perhaps after a year of frequent lockdowns across the world there is now a big appetite for spaces that give something back.



Infrastructure is at the heart of progress and professionals within this sector have the potential to have a life changing impact on entire populations. Since 2012, LVI Associates has been a civil engineering recruiter committed to facilitating the growth and development of businesses within this critical industry, enabling connections and collaboration between talented people and thriving organisations - becoming a leading specialist recruitment agency as a result. Consultants at the firm receive in-depth training and have expertise across a broad spectrum of specialist areas, including fast growing renewable energy, as well as construction and forensics, building services, transportation and water and environmental. There are opportunities across many of these subsectors, working for a multitude of different types of organisations, from agile, enterprising start-ups to some of the biggest and most recognisable names in the industry. LVI Associates consultants provide a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that take into account the specific challenges faced by organisations and individuals in the infrastructure sector, as well as the unique needs that have been created by pandemic conditions over the past 12 months. As an experienced civil engineering recruiter, the firm is able to provide expert reassurance that the hiring process is in safe hands, securing business-critical talent from its bases in Singapore, Japan, Australia as well as other global hubs all over the world.



With almost a decade of expertise in infrastructure recruitment across Singapore, Japan and Australia, the LVI Associates team delivers a level of insight that makes them a leading civil engineering recruiter for this sector throughout Asia Pacific. Combined with their industry leading expertise, LVI Associates are also the preferred recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading organisations as part of the Phaidon International Group. Consultants at LVI Associates work with best-in-class technology and strategies to continuously deliver vision-led, specialist support to organisations and individuals in infrastructure throughout Singapore and the wider Asia Pacific region. The team understands that infrastructure has the potential to make a real difference to many people's lives and works hard to make the process of recruitment simple and effective. As a well-established civil engineering recruiter in Singapore, the firm has worked with clients and candidates across Asia Pacific and there is currently a broad selection of roles available as a result. For those seeking to make career-defining moves in infrastructure these are just some of the opportunities that can be accessed via LVI Associates in Singapore: Area Sales Manager [SEA], Regional Membrane Sales Manager, Data Centre Design Engineers [Mechanical/Electrical], Valve Sales Manager, Project Manager [Water Industry], Senior Process Engineer [Water] and Senior Chemist [Water Analysis].



"While last year certainly created many new challenges for businesses all over the recruitment sector, there is a lot to be proud of, in particular the way that our talented team has adapted to the need to provide more virtual support in securing and retaining key talent," commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "our sense of commitment and duty to our clients remain unwavering and we look forward to a year in which we can continue to push the boundaries of what can be achieved with resourcefulness and resilience - and to meet the challenge of securing business-critical talent on a global scale."



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.