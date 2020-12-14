Civil Helicopter Market Swot Analysis by Key Players- Airbus, Leonardo, MD Helicopters

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Civil Helicopter Market Insights, Forecast to 2025" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Civil Helicopter Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Bell Helicopter Textron, AVIC Helicopter, Airbus, Leonardo, MD Helicopters, Korea Aerospace Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Enstrom Helicopter, Lockheed Martin, Russian Helicopters & Robinson Helicopter.



Owing to the impact of the global economic crisis, civil helicopter market had acquired a meager share in the aerospace industry in the past few years. Currently, this market has witnessed a considerable growth, owing to its effectiveness in reaching remote, high altitude, and natural disasters affected areas.

The Civil Helicopter market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Civil Helicopter.



This report presents the worldwide Civil Helicopter market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Market Overview of Global Civil Helicopter

If you are involved in the Global Civil Helicopter industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [Geological Exploration, Hydropower Construction, Agriculture Industry & Others], Product Types [, Light Helicopter (< 4.5 T), Medium Helicopter (4.5 to 8.5 T) & Heavy Helicopter (> 8.5 T)] and major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market along with impact of economic slowdown due to COVID.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Civil Helicopter Market: , Light Helicopter (< 4.5 T), Medium Helicopter (4.5 to 8.5 T) & Heavy Helicopter (> 8.5 T)



Key Applications/end-users of Global Civil HelicopterMarket: Geological Exploration, Hydropower Construction, Agriculture Industry & Others



Top Players in the Market are: Bell Helicopter Textron, AVIC Helicopter, Airbus, Leonardo, MD Helicopters, Korea Aerospace Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Enstrom Helicopter, Lockheed Martin, Russian Helicopters & Robinson Helicopter



Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan & Other Regions



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of Civil Helicopter market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Civil Helicopter market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Civil Helicopter market performance

– Market players information to sustain and enhance their footprint



Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Global Civil Helicopter Market Industry Overview

1.1 Civil Helicopter Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Civil Helicopter Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview



Chapter Two: Global Civil Helicopter Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Civil Helicopter Market Size by Demand

2.3 Global Civil Helicopter Market Forecast by Demand



Chapter Three: Global Civil Helicopter Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Civil Helicopter Market Size by Type

3.3 Civil Helicopter Market Forecast by Type



Chapter Four: Major Region of Civil Helicopter Market

4.1 Global Civil Helicopter Sales

4.2 Global Civil Helicopter Revenue & market share



Chapter Five: Major Companies List



Chapter Six: Conclusion



Key questions answered

- What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Civil Helicopter Market Growth & Sizing?

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Civil Helicopter market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Civil Helicopter market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Civil Helicopter market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



