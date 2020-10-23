Civil Rights Activist Dr. Alveda C. King to Appear on Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek on Tuesday, Oct. 27

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- Dr. Alveda C. King, civil rights activist, evangelist and niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will appear on Voice America Talk Radio Network national podcast Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek on Tuesday.



"Alveda King is a trailblazer and icon in her own right and provides a unique perspective on issues and events currently facing Americans," Meek said. "Dr. King will address the civil unrest recently experienced throughout the country this summer, 57 years after the peaceful March on Washington where her uncle, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., first gave his famous "I Have A Dream" speech. I'm honored that Dr. King will join us to discuss the inequalities still facing the Black community and learn, along with my audience, more about the issues which she views as most prominent in the continuation of the civil rights struggle."



Dr. King serves on the pastoral team of Priests for Life, as executive director of its outreach program called Civil Rights for the Unborn. She is also a voice for the Silent No More Awareness Campaign, sharing her testimony of two abortions, God's forgiveness, and healing. The daughter of the late civil rights activist Rev. A.D. King and his wife Naomi Barber King, Alveda grew up in the civil rights movement led by her uncle. Dr. King sees the pro-life movement as a continuation of the civil rights struggle. A former college professor and Georgia state legislator, Dr. King is a best-selling author of eight books. The Founder of Alveda King Ministries, she is a regular columnist for Newsmax.com and a Fox News contributor.



"Dr. King's personal story of overcoming life's challenges through God's forgiveness and the ultimate power of healing is a testament to the importance of maintaining faith even through hardship and adversity," Meek said. "She provides a voice that will empower listeners to find a meaningful purpose in their own lives."



Each week, Next Steps Forward features prominent leaders from the worlds of business, sports, entertainment, medicine, politics, and public policy. Meek, co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting military veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them take the next steps forward into life after service, hosts the informative, uplifting hour on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.



With five branded channels, The VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network is the leading producer, distributor, and online broadcaster of original live and on-demand talk radio programming worldwide. Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek airs on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel.



