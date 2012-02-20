‘CJ Direct’ Helps People Meet Their Career Goals With Info About Criminal Justice Degree Programs

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2012 -- As the economy continues to struggle, many people who have lost their jobs are currently considering a career change.



One field of work that has proven to be both steady and extremely fulfilling is criminal justice. As a bonus, jobs in law enforcement typically provide a very good and dependable income.



In order to get going their new career paths, people typically enroll in criminal justice schools. But knowing where to start to get the information necessary to earn a masters in criminal justice can be time consuming, confusing, and even overwhelming at times, as there are so many programs available that all claim to be the best.



A website has been creating quite a buzz lately for its information and news about some of the best criminal justice programs, jobs, and much more.



CJ Direct provides both prospective students as well as those already working in criminal justice with helpful and educational articles filled with tips and advice on how to go about getting the degree at criminal justice schools that is required to start a new and satisfying career.



As an article on the website explained, in the world of criminal justice degrees, one type of degree program is not necessarily better than the other. But one thing is for sure—having a masters in criminal justice can open up doors to a quickly growing field of employment.



“As with all forms of education, the better the school you attend, the more your degree will help you to get a job in the industry,” an article on the website said, adding that learning about the top rated criminal justice schools can help students gain admittance into the most competitive jobs in the industry.



For people with already-full schedules who might have trouble fitting traditional college courses into their day, criminal justice degrees are available both online and in a traditional campus setting, and some programs even offer a hybrid option of the two.



“Depending on your needs, an online or campus option may have varying levels of appeal for you,” the website noted.



“Each has its own benefits and detriments that must be considered when choosing the school for you. You’ll need to carefully weigh the benefits of a criminal justice degree online program versus a campus program before making your final choice.”



About CJ Direct

