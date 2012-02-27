‘CJ-Direct’ Helps Take the Mystery out of Earning an Advanced Criminal Justice Degree

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2012 -- As anyone who currently works in criminal justice knows quite well, careers in this field tend to be very fulfilling, steady and offer a decent salary.



While many people would like to join the ranks of those working in criminal justice, it can be hard to know what type of advanced degree may be necessary to do so. From Bachelors of Science in Criminal Justice to a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice and more, many aspiring students are unsure exactly which schools and programs are best.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its impressive amount of helpful information, all pertaining to criminal justice degree programs.



CJ-Direct offers educational articles filled with tips and advice about everything pertaining to earning a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice; the website is a great free resource of information for both people who already work in law enforcement as well as new students who are just starting out.



For example, the website features a section on the various criminal justice degree programs that are currently available, including criminal justice degree online classes, which are often perfect for students with already-busy schedules.



“Students looking to get a degree in the world of criminal justice have several options as to what they can get out of their education, including Associates in Criminal Justice, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, and Master of Science in Criminal Justice,” an article on the website explained.



For those who are interested in pursuing a criminal justice degree online, the news is quite good.



As the article on the website noted, a criminal justice associates degree is the entry level degree required to get many jobs in the criminal justice industry. The degree can be obtained online or in a full time or part time campus program.



“A criminal justice associates degree online or from a school can open up numerous doors for you in the criminal justice field or can be a stepping stone towards a more advanced criminal justice degree.”



Using the website is easy; simply log on and begin browsing through the helpful posts and articles. Category tabs across the top of the home page help direct visitors to more specific information, including information about criminal justice schools and what types of careers are often available to those with the advanced degree.



