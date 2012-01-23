CJ-direct.com Provides Comprehensive Resource Guide for Obtaining a Criminal Justice Degree Online

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2012 -- According to the information resource Website CJ-direct.com, obtaining a criminal justice degree online such as a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice, can open numerous career path doors. The Criminal Justice Direct Website provides information for prospective new students as well as continuing education students looking at further career options in criminal justice.



Obtaining a criminal justice degree online can open the door to multiple career paths ranging from officers, detectives and parole officers to crime scene investigator, criminal psychologist, U.S. Air Marshal and private security consultants. While criminal justice degrees are available online and in a traditional campus setting, obtaining a criminal justice degree online provides greater flexibility for the working professional. “We try to inform potential students that school choice and each path has pros and cons that must be weighed with their current life and where they want to go in their careers,” said a CJ-direct.com representative.



Many people pursuing a path in criminal justice are unaware that even a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice—the highest criminal justice degree obtainable—can be pursued online. Obtaining a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice online is often a solid path to leadership roles that become available in the criminal justice field. However, those looking to take advantage of such opportunities must possess experience and a good record of accomplishment in their present position.



When it comes to course load for on-campus students or those seeking a criminal justice degree online, most schools require about 35 credits for a degree with a mix of core and elective courses. While the core classes generally account for a little over half of the credits needed for a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice, the remaining electives should be chosen from the departments of law, criminology and criminal justice with an emphasis on new techniques and technology within the field.



The Website points out that a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice can lead to a career in the private sector as well. “A master’s degree can be the path to teaching at the college level, consulting or any number of lucrative careers in the criminal justice field,” said the Website representative. Our Website tries to help students plot the best course to their goals by choosing the best accredited school to get where they are going in their career.” For more information, please visit http://cj-direct.com/criminal-justice-degree/



