C&J Furnace Air Conditioning Repair Company Offers Military Discounts

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Summers are waiting in the wings and people are getting ready to enjoy at the beaches. But when you're not at the beach, it is almost impossible to sit in the scorching and sultry summers without proper working air conditioning system. Everyone wants their air conditioning system to run in a perfect manner without any break-ups. This is only possible if the home owners hire a professional air conditioning checking and repairing company. A homeowner's best bet is to get in touch with a local air conditioning repair company which can take care of all the issues with the air conditioning unit before the summer arrives.



C&J Furnace Air Conditioning Repair Company has been providing its services in this area for the past couple of years. They offer cleaning, maintenance and repairs of air conditioning systems. A thorough checkup and full-scale cleaning of the air conditioning units will ensure that the air conditioning unit always operates at an optimum level with efficient cooling and lowest possible power bills. C&J Furnace Air Conditioning Repair Company also provides repair services.



C&J Furnace Air Conditioning Repair Company has recently announced military discounts. These discounts were not provided earlier. With these discounts, they have become the most value for money service provider in the area. A checkup of the air conditioning system by a technician of the company will include checking of the Freon levels in the system. If the amount of freon in the air conditioning unit is low, it is not going to work properly and will also be using much more energy for the cooling provided. Such an air conditioning unit should be checked immediately or any kind of leak and should be repaired to prevent further leakage of Freon.



Another thing which should be done to keep the air conditioning unit running smoothly is that the condenser coil in the unit should be properly washed at the beginning of new cooling season. One does not need to check whether the condenser coil is clean or not, one should just clean it every cooling season. If the condenser coil is clogged, it will result in a reduced airflow and reduced heat dissipation which will affect the cooling and will again resulting in highly power bills.



Another thing to check in a air conditioning unit is the condenser drain line. Sometimes, due to debris is or blockage of water, algae growth happens in the condensate drain line. It cannot be controlled easily and should be checked in every cooling season multiple times. The technician will clean the condenser drain line by blowing through it and doing treatment with bleach.



In addition, the indoor evaporator coils in the air conditioning unit should be properly cleaned and sanitised. There is a lot of indoor pollution which chokes up the evaporator coil which results in reduced airflow and hard work by the motor to push the same amount of air.



C&J Furnace Air Conditioning Repair Company provides excellent cleaning and repairing services and with the latest military discounts announced, it will also become one of the most value for money companies to be around. So, pick up that phone and call C&J Furnace Air Conditioning Repair Company now to fix up an appointment to check all of your air conditioning systems.



Media Contact

Contact: Jack Lombardi

C&J Furnace Air Conditioning Repair Company

3108 S Rt 59

Naperville, IL 60564

Phone 6305812110

Website http://www.cjheatingandairrepair.com

jim@cjheatingandairrepair.com