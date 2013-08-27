CJC 1295 Supplier Extreme Peptide Announces Several New Design Changes to Its Website

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Extreme Peptide, a company that supplies top-quality peptides like CJC 1295 and other chemicals to chemical research professionals, has just announced that it has made several design changes to its website. The site is now even easier to navigate and contains in-depth information about the company and the products that they sell. In addition to the recent updates to the website, Extreme Peptide has also lowered the prices on many of its products.



Since the day Extreme Peptide opened for business, it has strived to offer its customers the best quality peptides and chemicals that are available. Unlike similar companies that may import peptides that are made in China, everything that Extreme Peptide sells is manufactured in the United States.



For example, Extreme Peptide has developed a well-deserved reputation for its extremely high quality CJC-1295, a tetra substituted amino acid peptide hormone that contains a 30 amino acid chain. CJC 1295 was designed to work as a growth hormone, and release a hormone releasing analog that mimics the reactions of the chemical. Currently, most of the research that is being conducted on this peptide is centered on how CJC 1295 reacts to natural tissues, and the release of such chemicals. Many scientists who work in the chemical research field prefer to work with CJC 1295 instead of rHGH or GHRH because of its higher ability to bio conjugate with other chemicals, including serum albumin. Like the other products that it sells, the CJC 1295 from Extreme Peptide is top-quality and made in the United States.



“Since late 2010 Extreme Peptide set the standard in excellence for the retail peptide and chemical industry,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that it was founded on the principle that every client, large and small, deserves the same high level of service and attention.



“EP treats every organization with the highest level of care and confidentiality to ensure the most accurate results for your project. Whether you are in need of a custom peptide, high level protein, generic catalog peptide or chemical we would be honored to have the opportunity to earn your trust.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Extreme Peptide is welcome to visit the newly-updated site at any time; there, they can read more about the company and the chemicals and peptides that they offer. The Extreme Peptide blog features in-depth and educational articles pertaining to the topics of chemicals and peptides; recent posts discussed how peptides are manufactured and how the CJC 1295 it sells has been tested by an independent lab.



About Extreme Peptide

Extreme Peptide is a company that is dedicated to supplying chemical research professionals with the best possible peptides and chemicals available for purchase online. The company is one of the very few suppliers that sells 100 percent USA made products, and they have the lowest prices around for the quality products they carry. The company’s peptides and chemicals should be used for scientific research only and never for human consumption. For more information, please visit http://extremepeptides.com/