New Diet To Stop Chronic Kidney Disease

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- In America, transplant lists keep growing and growing which inevitably will lead to more deaths from organ failure, more people on dialysis, and suffering among potentially billions.



One man who suffer from Chronic Kidney Disease, named Robert Galarowicz, has suffered from stage 5 kidney disease since the age of 22. This has led to 2 ½ years of dialysis, and a kidney transplant nine years ago. However this struggle never stopped him, and actually led him into becoming a naturopath; a holistic, alternative, natural health doctor. He also became a nutritionist.



“When I went to create this product, my motivation was to help myself and teach chronic kidney disease (CKD) sufferers NOW what I wish I’d known THEN. To give them the “diet, supplements, lifestyle and natural treatments” to help their kidney disease and teach them exactly what needs to be done”, explains Rob.



Robert said he was told he only had about 10 years to live after being diagnosed due to complete kidney failure. He vomited every day for 3 months, with paralyzing fatigue, and suicidal depression. All this lead to him ending up in a hospital in a nearly renal failure induced coma. And the thing about dialysis is once it’s started, it’s for life.



But after receiving a kidney transplant from a cadaver in Miami, Rob ended up becoming a nutritionist and naturopath. He worked with doctors, using both new research and information he’d gathered from his own experiences, to create a program for kidney patients that would help them immensely.



The program provides a step-by-step and incredibly in depth plan consisting of a diet, supplements, lifestyle, and other natural treatments that will certifiably improve the life and kidney function of these patients



For more information, you can read more about Rob’s program, including statistics from real patients at http://www.healkidneydisease.com/



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