Special Report: New Diet to Stop Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- One man who suffers from Chronic Kidney Disease, named Robert Galarowicz, has suffered from stage 5 kidney disease since the age of 22. This has led to 2 ½ years of dialysis, and a kidney transplant nine years ago. However this struggle never stopped him, and actually led him into becoming a naturopath; a holistic, alternative, natural health doctor. He also became a nutritionist.



Now as a naturopath, he’s developed a program that includes a diet that can and will keep kidney disease at bay according to doctors he has worked with.



“This 100% all natural kidney restoration program takes into account the factors or kidney disease and gives you many options and information to help your kidneys return to their natural good health. As a medical doctor I look at the risks and benefits of all treatments and especially alternative treatments before making a recommendation, that said, this program definitely gets my thumbs up”, says Dr. John Ree M.D.



The fact Rob lived through CKD made his practice stronger as he was and is able to connect with other patients with similar issues on both a personal and professional level, thus providing better care.



According to Rob, “All of this research and working closely with kidney disease sufferers allowed me to see what works, what doesn’t, and what is a waste of time. That led me to create The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program”.



The program’s book gives patients an in-depth overview of the diet, supplements, lifestyle, and natural treatments to help their kidney disease and teach them exactly what needs to be done.



Rob says he’s very proud of this program, and has honestly been shocked at the response he’s received from it.



You can read more about the program here:



http://www.healkidneydisease.com/



http://www.drrobertg.com/kidneydisease/



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