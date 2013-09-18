CKG Contractors, Inc. Offers World-Class Roofing Services at Affordable Prices

Parsippany, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- For 13 years, CKG Contractors, Inc. has already serviced more than a thousand homes with innovative residential roofing systems that are developed using the latest technologies and methods. As the company’s operation expands, additional replacement windows and installation services have been added to its list of specialty products and services. Today, CKG continues to provide the best roofing systems in New Jersey that are of really high quality at really low prices.



CKG Contractors, Inc. takes pride in claiming the most practical roofing and window necessities that all come with a written lifetime warranty awarded to the client as soon as the commissioned job is done. Located in Parsippany, New Jersey, the company offers roofing systems and gutter guards that are energy-efficient and environment-friendly, appealing, durable and made with materials that perfectly match homes’ designs, building requirements and weather requirements. The company is also manned by highly trained roofers and installation specialists that are continuously educated with the latest systems.



Not only within New Jersey but in the rest of the United States as well, CKG Contractors, Inc. is recognized as an industry leader, having been an A+ Rater in Angie’s List and an accredited roofing company by BBB with also a commendable A+ Rating.



Unlike other roofing companies, a part of CKG’s mission is to develop trust and maintain relationship between the company and clients by maintaining transparency in all installation processes, costing, requirements and risks. The company sees to it that clients understand all services and procedures all the way to completion. Thus, the most practical roofing NJ is only possible with CKG Contractors, Inc.



To learn more about roofing requirements and procedures, customers are encouraged to call the company directly and avail free consultation. CKG’s energy saving options are also primarily marketed to change how communities view roofing requirements.