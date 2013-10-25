Cladson Araujo Helps Brazilians Find the Perfect Real Estate Property in Miami

North Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Compre Imoveis em Miami – Cladson Araujo, a Brazilian realtor born in South Florida, helps tourists locate and purchase real estate properties in Miami (imobiliária em Miami). For people living in Brazil, little do they know that buying properties in America is possible – and it is, with the help of an experienced and skilled realtor. Some individuals think that buying a property has to be difficult, but the real secret lies in finding the right realtor that is familiar with the industry, with extensive experience selling properties and giving advice and tips. The company’s aim is to help people from Brazil purchase properties as easily as possible, without having to go through the hassles and even give them proper financing options.



Regardless if one is interested in buying commercial buildings in Miami (imoveis em Miami) or residential properties, an experienced realtor like Cladson Araujo would be able to help you find the right property listings within your preferences and budget at the same time. As the real estate market values appreciate at a rapid pace, it is Cladson’s aim to help everybody find budget-friendly properties in Miami doesn’t stop there. His services also include:



- Opening US bank accounts, particularly for those buying houses in Miami (casas em Miami)

- Assistance in helping investors legalize their stay in the United States of America as and become permanent citizens.

- Assistance in helping individuals get started with a company for those who are willing to purchase commercial buildings in Miami.

- While Florida consists of the best beaches in the world, he also specializes in helping investors locate boats or even cars for their entire stay.



The business has been in the industry for 40 years, specializing in helping investors find the perfect property that fits their needs, budget and lifestyle. While there are many Americans willing to purchase real estate properties in Florida, the company concentrated on offering this assistance to non-US residents who wish to stay there and move to Miami for good.